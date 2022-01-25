Solrise Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.15 Million (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Solrise Finance has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $19.15 million and $624,194.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.42 or 0.06614704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00056691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,346.90 or 0.99909577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 999,629,825 coins and its circulating supply is 49,207,760 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solrise Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solrise Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

