South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. South State’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SSB stock opened at $84.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.30. South State has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Raymond James raised South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.44.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in South State by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after buying an additional 133,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in South State by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in South State in the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

