South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Investec initiated coverage on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of SOUHY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.05. 46,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. South32 has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

