South32 (LON:S32) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

South32 (LON:S32)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.36) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.63) price target on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

LON:S32 opened at GBX 203.50 ($2.75) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.67. South32 has a one year low of GBX 141.08 ($1.90) and a one year high of GBX 227.50 ($3.07). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 206.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 184.03.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

