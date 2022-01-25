Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $55.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -877.40, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.09.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.