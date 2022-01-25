Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,847 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,615 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,005,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,969,000 after purchasing an additional 87,525 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at about $2,917,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,367,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 39,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 130,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,287,570. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

