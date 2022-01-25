Spheroid Universe 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $136,540.00 (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (CURRENCY:SPH) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spheroid Universe has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $136,540.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00050478 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.27 or 0.06640433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00056005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,102.88 or 1.00224423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00049205 BTC.

About Spheroid Universe

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,111,939,819 coins and its circulating supply is 69,145,854 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spheroid Universe

