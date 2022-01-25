Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.00.

TOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of TOY opened at C$42.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 20.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$45.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.76. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$25.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$899.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$750.77 million. Analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.4700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total value of C$1,639,977.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

