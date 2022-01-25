Splinterlands Market Cap Reaches $36.07 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00050584 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,443.99 or 0.06636437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00055518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,907.44 or 1.00219060 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00049073 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

