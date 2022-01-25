Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Gap Down to $10.77

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.77, but opened at $10.28. Sprinklr shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 838 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CXM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.03 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $228,198.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,258 shares of company stock worth $6,391,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,649,000. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.