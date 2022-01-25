SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $95.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FLOW. Barclays lifted their target price on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SPX FLOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut SPX FLOW from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.00.

FLOW stock opened at $85.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.28. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 168.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 812,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after acquiring an additional 510,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 169.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 792,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,895,000 after acquiring an additional 498,000 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the third quarter worth about $31,893,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,718,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 3,401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after purchasing an additional 326,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.