Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Square were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after buying an additional 195,530 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 17.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.42.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $1,240,618.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,265 shares of company stock worth $6,979,167. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.61 and its 200-day moving average is $225.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 109.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.