SRB Corp Sells 3,616 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

SRB Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after purchasing an additional 104,351 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 143.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 44,613 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in A. O. Smith by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after buying an additional 1,115,478 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in A. O. Smith by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 87,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 16,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

AOS stock opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day moving average of $74.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

