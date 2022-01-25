Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $452.79

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 452.79 ($6.11) and traded as high as GBX 513.62 ($6.93). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 487.90 ($6.58), with a volume of 7,338,399 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on STAN. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.50) to GBX 600 ($8.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.69) to GBX 600 ($8.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 610 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.42) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 582.71 ($7.86).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 455.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 452.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.96.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

