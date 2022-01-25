Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $452.79

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 452.79 ($6.11) and traded as high as GBX 513.62 ($6.93). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 487.90 ($6.58), with a volume of 7,338,399 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on STAN. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.50) to GBX 600 ($8.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.69) to GBX 600 ($8.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 610 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.42) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 582.71 ($7.86).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 455.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 452.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.96.

About Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

