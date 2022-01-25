Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Holdings Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 93,842.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,621,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 492,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,675,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after buying an additional 23,335 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

SXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $395,546.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $65,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,678 shares of company stock worth $2,418,085. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Standex International stock opened at $103.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.77.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

