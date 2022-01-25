State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 182.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 15.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:STFC opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82. State Auto Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.34.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,286,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 8,400 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $431,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,171 shares of company stock worth $12,255,566. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

