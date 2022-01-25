Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.58. 17,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average is $63.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

