STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $13,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in STERIS by 3.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in STERIS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in STERIS by 4.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 4.2% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 80.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on STE. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $224.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $248.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.10 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.