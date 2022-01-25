Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Radian Group Call Options (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 9,932 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,020% compared to the average volume of 194 call options.

RDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Shares of NYSE RDN traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,360,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Radian Group will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Radian Group by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 64,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Radian Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,345,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,222 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Radian Group by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

