STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,808,000 after purchasing an additional 474,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,653,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,143,000 after purchasing an additional 211,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,549,000 after purchasing an additional 101,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,070,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STOR opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STOR. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

