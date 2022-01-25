SUN Price Hits $0.0265 on Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SUN has traded flat against the US dollar. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00049597 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.76 or 0.06634618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00056893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,497.08 or 1.00110987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006283 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

