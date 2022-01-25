Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer makes up about 1.0% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Super Micro Computer worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,280,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $1,255,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,188 shares of company stock worth $3,660,622 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.94. The company had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,669. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.19. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

