SureRemit (RMT) Trading Down 54.9% This Week

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $434,232.26 and approximately $370.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 54.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00050125 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,413.09 or 0.06577051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00054546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,648.84 or 0.99889255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00049427 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

