SVB Leerink Weighs in on H. Lundbeck A/S’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S in a report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.93. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

