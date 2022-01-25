Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Lifted to Buy at Danske

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SVCBF. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVCBF opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

