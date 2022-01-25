SwftCoin Price Up 0.4% This Week (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SwftCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00041748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006257 BTC.

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

