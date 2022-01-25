Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 55.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 50.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 24.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

In other Quanex Building Products news, CEO George Laverne Wilson acquired 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,163.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Lippert acquired 3,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.53 per share, with a total value of $84,554.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,468 shares of company stock valued at $301,718. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NX opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $759.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.