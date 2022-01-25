Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,513 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 62,344 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,253,171 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $61,393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,629,000 after acquiring an additional 83,942 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,955 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after acquiring an additional 109,808 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.69. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

