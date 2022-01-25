Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 85,082.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $16.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $905.86 million, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $168.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $55,383.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $39,767.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $156,025. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

