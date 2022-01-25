Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNDA. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $821.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $739,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

