Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 9.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth $12,272,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.90. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $57.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $155.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.33 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 75.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.