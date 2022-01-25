Swop Reaches 1-Day Volume of $51,577.00 (SWOP)

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Swop coin can now be purchased for $3.96 or 0.00010623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swop has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Swop has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and $51,577.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00050586 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,472.01 or 0.06638359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00055681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,188.73 or 0.99866877 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049275 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop’s total supply is 1,936,226 coins and its circulating supply is 1,978,192 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

