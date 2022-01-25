Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 98.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 844,130 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $9,423,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $5,398,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,504,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.06.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

