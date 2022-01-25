Synovus Financial Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

SNV stock opened at $49.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $53.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,195. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

