Syntropy (NOIA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $936,789.00

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Syntropy has a total market cap of $74.95 million and $936,789.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded down 34.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00042051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006352 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 513,826,281 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.