Syscoin Tops One Day Volume of $23.65 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $518.66 million and $23.65 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Syscoin has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00002243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.14 or 0.00292939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009525 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 632,239,309 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

