Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

TALO opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $829.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.99. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $18.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $290.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $45,364.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,109,868 shares of company stock worth $91,787,376 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 46,365 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

