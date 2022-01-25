Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $57.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.47.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,776 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,487,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 2.88. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $58.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. Analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

