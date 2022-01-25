Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRGP. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.47.

TRGP stock opened at $55.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 2.88. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130 in the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 114.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,487,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,016 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 42.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 68,293 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

