Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,298 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 21.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,345 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UMB Financial were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 47.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in UMB Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 8,801.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in UMB Financial during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $103.24 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $112.24. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.58.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,787 shares of company stock worth $712,346. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

