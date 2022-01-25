Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 736 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Murphy USA were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 161.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 45.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 762.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 200.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 13.1% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $196.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.96. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.47 and a 12-month high of $202.20.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.