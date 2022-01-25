Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alteryx were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx stock opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $140.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.37 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AYX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

