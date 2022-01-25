Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $723,000 Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in H&R Block were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,856,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in H&R Block by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 444,997 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

