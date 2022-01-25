Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $750,000 Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boston Beer were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $935.00 to $785.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.20.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $451.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $489.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.13. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $428.13 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.