Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $760,000 Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LHC Group were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,844,000 after buying an additional 302,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.70.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LHCG stock opened at $125.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.29. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $565.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.30 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.