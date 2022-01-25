Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TECK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

NYSE TECK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.21. 181,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,683,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $35.37. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

