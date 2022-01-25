Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $749.83 Million

Analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will report $749.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $741.47 million and the highest is $765.88 million. Teleflex posted sales of $711.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. Morgan Stanley cut Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $431.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.45.

Teleflex stock traded down $9.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,681. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,279,152,000 after buying an additional 702,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 831.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,188,000 after buying an additional 242,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 370.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,178,000 after buying an additional 221,861 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth $65,125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Teleflex by 19.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

