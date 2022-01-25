Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 47.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 59.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

In related news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

TDS opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.31%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

