Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Price Target Cut to SEK 33

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 34 to SEK 33 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.22.

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

