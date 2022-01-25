TELUS Co. (TSE:T) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get TELUS alerts:

T has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target (down previously from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.38.

TSE:T opened at C$29.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$24.93 and a 52-week high of C$30.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.31 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 131.81%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.